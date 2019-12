Alana Blanchard In ‘Surfer Girl’

In episode 1 of the new season of Alana Blanchard’s ‘Surfer Girl’ web series, Alana looks back at her year on the World Championship Tour and looks forward to 2014.

For more Alana Blanchard photos, videos, and interviews go to her tagged page

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!