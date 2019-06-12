On Tuesday morning, Alex Honnold and Brad Gobright successfully completed the second-ever completely free ascent of the “El Nino” (VI 5.13c) route on El Capitan, as reported by Rock and Ice. They began at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon and after climbing through the night they reached the top in time catch the sunrise.
The duo accomplished this feat via the three-pitch “Pineaple Express” variation – a route establish by Honnold and Sonnie Trotter last year.
“It was a brutal 14.5 hour ascent with six pitches of 5.13, five pitches of 5.12 and plenty of 5.10 and 5.11 pitches,” Gobright said in an Instagram post. “The ascent was full of grunting, groaning and the occasional scream … Alex ended up leading most of the hardest pitches but I’m still really psyched for how things turned out. I was almost certain I’d have to save this climb for the colder and drier conditions of next Fall. Even in the night this route was pretty warm.”
The first free ascent of “El Nino” was completed in 1998 by German climbers Alexander and Thomas Huber. At the time, the brothers completed the free climb via “Continental Drift” (VI 5.9 A4), “New Jersey Turnpike” (VI 5.10 A4), and the “North America Wall” (VI 5.8 A2) lines on El Capitan, according to Rock and Ice.
“El Niño doesn’t have the glorious never-ending splitter style of climbing that El Cap is known for but the climbing is interesting and a little scary at times,” Gobright told Rock and Ice. “Most of the hard pitches involve technical face climbing.”
