Alex Honnold talks about free solo of El Capitan on Jimmy Kimmel Live





You may recall that Alex Honnold historically became the first person to free solo climb El Capitan in June. Simply put, that’s not normal for someone to accomplish — let alone even think about.

Honnold has since become a subject by mainstream media all over, being featured in pieces from The New York Times, NPR and many others. And last night, Honnold made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Kimmel is clearly flabbergasted at what Honnold did, as it’s even more mind-blowing for people who don’t rock climb to comprehend the feat. Kimmel asks about fear and Honnold tells him, “I probably would be if I hadn’t prepared for it. With climbing El Capitan, it’s something I’ve been dreaming about for years, and spent probably a full year in preparation.”

He also goes into how it took him years to even envision it was possible to free solo El Capitan. Honnold also talks about how he actually climbed and that there was a very well thought-out route.

It’s always great getting to hear one of the greatest climbers ever talk about his craft, mindset and his love of climbing.

