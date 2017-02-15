Anastasia Ashley announces she will be on ‘Naked and Afraid’

In a video posted to her Facebook, pro surfer/model Anastasia Ashley announced that she’ll be on this year’s “Naked and Afraid” reality show on the Discovery Channel.

The location and full cast have not been announced yet for Season 7 of the reality series, but Ashley pointed out that she’s training now and “will be going into the jungle next week!”

Ashley will not be the first professional surfer to appear on the show, as Alison Teal appeared on the show in 2014.

“Naked and Afraid” puts two people, aka “couples” in survival situations within a harsh environment for 21 days, totally naked and without food or water. The object is to survive and stay alive. Camera crew are not allowed to intervene unless absolutely necessary for a medical emergency.

Ashley will apparently be heading into the jungle for Season 7 next week. Stay tuned for more details.

