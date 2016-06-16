Angry shark attacks teen spearfisherman, punctures wetsuit





Brad Vale was spearfishing for mackerel with three friends off the coast of Coral Bay in Western Australia when he noticed an aggressive reef shark circling him.

“He got a bit close then did a big turn at me and charged, so I gave him a poke,” the 19-year-old spearfisherman told Perth Now. “When I poked him he just turned back and without me noticing I looked down and he was already chewing on my gut.”

Vale, recording the incident 2 1/2 miles offshore on a camera attached to his head, quickly kicked to the surface, leaving the shark behind.

“I got to the surface and was going to shoot it, but I didn’t even have time to do that,” the spearfisherman said. “He sort of latched on to my stomach and I tried to hit it with my gun in my hand, but he let go pretty quick.”

The reef shark left punctures to his wetsuit, but other than fraying nerves and shaking up its victim, it did no damage to Vale. He posted the shark attack video on YouTube (warning for language at the end):

The shark was identified by Dr. Brett Moloney, a fisheries biologist, as a grey reef shark and was estimated to be five-feet long.

If they feel threatened, grey reef sharks will swim side to side and drop their pectoral fins, a sign it is about to attack, which is what this shark did.

Molony told Perth Now grey reef sharks can be aggressive when feeding, when around bait or when disturbed.

“It may be the case that the shark was investigating the spearing activities,” he added.

Vale said the reef sharks in this area are “pretty aggressive.”

“We deal with them all the time when we dive, but it’s very rarely that one gets too close,” he told Perth Now. “They’ll never turn on you because when you jab them it sends a big shock through their sonar system and it gives a bad vibe to them and they used to swim away.

“This was a bit of a different one.”

