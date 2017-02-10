Annoyed elephant tosses woman into air with its tusks

Some resorts in Thailand offer tourists the opportunity to learn the ropes of being a mahout, an elephant handler in Asia that works with, rides on and tends to elephants.

In some cases, tourists are allowed to bath the elephants in a river, and while that sounds like it might be fun, one woman discovered the downside of doing so:

The video was posted Friday on LiveLeak, and though it’s hard to say how recent the incident occurred, it nevertheless offers a reminder that elephants are still wild animals, even captive ones.

In this instance, the woman unfortunately did something that the elephant did not like.

As she wiped down the top of the elephant’s trunk with a sponge, the elephant suddenly swept its head forward and with its tusks, bound together at the tips, tossed the woman into the air, sending her and her sunglasses and headband flying.

She landed in the water where she quickly stood up to gather herself. Evidently she was OK, but we suspect she was more than a little shook up.

LiveLeak posted a quote with the video that we assume comes from the woman in the video, which would confirm our suspicions:

“I went to Thailand with a group of friends after planning the trip for about 8 months. Elephants were my favorite animal. Elephant things are all over my desk at work. I have elephant clothes and elephant kitchen tools. So, going to the elephant sanctuary was supposed to be the highlight of my trip. I was also planning on getting an elephant bamboo tattoo while I was in Thailand, which I definitely didn’t do after this experience. I went from loving elephants to now being terrified of them.”

