Maybe you’ve set your sights on the Asheville, North Carolina, area because your buddy can’t stop raving about The Biltmore, the superb culinary scene, and the amazing elk-viewing in nearby Smoky Mountains National Park. Or perhaps Asheville’s allure has captivated you ever since you learned that F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald retreated to The Omni Grove Park Inn for the summers of 1935 and 1936. (Writerly types, bring extra notebooks—it’s safe to say you’ll be inspired in this bustling town.)

Whatever the reason, you’ve added Asheville to your radar, and we’re here to help you make the most of a quick trip down to the Tar Heel State to explore “The Paris of the South’s” splendors. Rule #1: Spend as much time in the great outdoors fly-fishing to your heart’s delight and chasing river rapids through Appalachia.

Ahead, we plot an adrenaline junkie’s escape to this rising city of some 95,000 residents. With solid eats, top-notch adventure outfitters, and plenty of overlooks to crack open a craft beer, keep reading for the best Asheville road trip itinerary. Worth noting: Winter weather in Asheville can dip below freezing quite frequently, so to maximize your time outdoors, you might want to consider a spring, summer, or fall trip.

Getting There

If you’re not extending the road trip by driving down to Asheville itself, your best bet is flying into Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), located in Fletcher, NC, about 20 minutes away from Asheville proper. (There isn’t much traffic in these parts, so that really means 20 minutes.) Non-stop flights from Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Washington, D.C., the New York City area, and more service AVL.