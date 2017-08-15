Exclusive | Austin Kalama’s Alley-Oop on SUP Foil

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Austin Kalama–son of SUP pioneer Dave Kalama–is proving to be quite the trailblazer. Ever since SUP foilboards burst onto the scene over a year ago, Austin has been at the forefront of pushing this cutting-edge technology to its limits.

In this exclusive clip shot by Pat Myers–to be used as part of SUP filmmaker Brent Deal’s forthcoming project about the Kalamas–we get a peak at just how talented the younger Kalama truly is. In addition to carving with precision, Austin manages to land several airs and even a few alley-oops–counterclockwise air 360s–on waves that look too small to even dream of catching air on.

It just goes to show the exponential improvement of both foil technology and the talented paddlers leading the charge.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

