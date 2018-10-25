Austin Keen Raised Over $1,000 by Auctioning the Coffee Table That He Wakesurfed

After professional skimboarder Austin Keen got loads of attention for wakesurfing on a coffee table that he bought for $9 at a thrift store earlier this week, he jumped on the opportunity to auction it off and donate the proceeds to Water Walkers – a nonprofit that brings hope to inner-city children through education and water sports.

The auction closed at $875 and his sponsor One Wake vouched to match any donation up to $500, as well as pay for shipping.

Keen also made on SportsCenter Top 10 this week:

“I had no idea that this video would get the attention that it did, so to use it as an opportunity to team up with my sponsor One Wake and turn it into a donation to Water Walkers – it means something special to me,”

Keen told ASN earlier this week.

“It’s too easy to talk about wanting to give back, but never actually doing anything,” he continued. “Even though I’m a little overwhelmed by the amount of attention this post is getting – One Wake has experience with charities as they operate panhandlerelief.org – and couldn’t be making this process any easier for me. I’m very thankful for them.”

