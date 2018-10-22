Austin Keen Just Wakesurfed on an Upside-Down Coffee Table; Video

After professional skimboarder Austin Keen bought a coffee table at Goodwill for $9, he flipped it upside down and wakesurfed on it. Following a big response of people wanting to buy the coffee table from him, he has decided to auction it off and donate all proceeds to Water Walkers – a nonprofit that brings hope to inner-city children through education and water sports.

“I am thrilled to be able to give back,” Keen tells ASN. “I had no idea that this video would get the attention that it did, so to use it as an opportunity to team up with my sponsor One Wake and turn it into a donation to Water Walkers – it means something special to me.”

One Wake has generously offered to take care of shipping costs and match the big up to $500. You can bid on Keen’s offering by commenting on the Instagram post above or reply to the post on his story.

“It’s too easy to talk about wanting to give back, but never actually doing anything,” says Keen. “Even though I’m a little overwhelmed by the amount of attention this post is getting – One Wake has experience with charities as they operate panhandlerelief.org – and couldn’t be making this process any easier for me. I’m very thankful for them.”

Water Walkers describes themselves as, “A youth mentorship program based in Nashville, Tennessee serving at-risk kids ages 6-18. The program aims to build confidence and community among kids who have had limited exposure to the world beyond the boundaries of governmental housing. By bringing kids outside these limitations and into the beauty of creation, Water Walkers exists to open a sense of wonder and inspiration in their lives.”

Austin Keen Discusses Being the First to Skimboard the Surf Ranch

Road Ways: Northern Baja by Offroad Trailer

Meet the Shaper Who Made His First Surfboard From 1,000 Coffee Cups

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!