Australia to hunt great white sharks in designated kill zones, to the dismay of conservationists





The Australian government has decided that 11 fatal shark attacks off the nation’s west coast—six in the last two years—are too many and will allow the hunting of large predators that are spotted in designated kill zones.

Two “Marine Monitored Areas” will be situated near popular surfing and swimming beaches–one off Perth, and another to the south.

Additionally, baited drum lines will be placed 1 kilometer beyond surfing beaches and monitored by commercial fishermen.

These extreme measures are intended to make waters safer, but in all likelihood they’ll only lend a perception that this is the case, while exacting a toll on a nationally threatened species, which plays a vital role in maintaining the health of the ecosystem.

Shark removal programs were carried out on a series of occasions years ago in Hawaii, with an uncertain degree of success. Great white sharks off Australia, like tiger sharks off Hawaii, are mobile creatures. Removing 1, 10, or 20 does not guarantee that another will not simply fill the void.

“It is an unfortunate policy,” Christopher Neff, a professor at Sydney University, told 9 News.

“Measures based on the capture and killing of a threatened and protected species is not a responsible step,” Greens Senator Rachel Siewert added.

Essentially, the government, facing pressure from communities near the site of the attacks, was backed into a corner. It remains unclear why so many attacks have occurred in recent years. It could have to do with an increase in the number of seals off Western Australia, and/or because more people are using the ocean.

Premier Colin Barnett, explaining his support for the new program, is quoted in Perth Now as stating, “The safety of human life and beachgoers must come first.”

Barnett assured that sharks will remain protected as a threatened species, and refused to acknowledge that he has authorized a cull. (Only licensed hunters will be allowed to hunt sharks.)

Opponents, understandably, aren’t buying that.

“This is a tool that is used to kill sharks and to reduce populations—that is by definition culling,” Neff said.

Of course, residents with families that use the water, and business owners that profit off residents and tourists using the water, are happy that the government has finally taken a proactive role in trying to reduce the threat of attack.

They say that 11 fatal attacks, and the more recent spate of six in two years, has frightened people off and hurt business.

Keith Hanlan, who conducts a surf school at Redgate Beach, told ABC News Australia: “It was hurting our lifestyle, killing our tourism industry. And what people don’t really realize is we’ve been wiping out hundreds of millions off our tourism industry.”

The implementation of this new program is imminent and interest is on a global scale, given that shark conservation is a burgeoning movement stemming from the realization that many species of sharks have been overfished and are in jeopardy.

Unfortunately, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to determine whether killing great white sharks will have made Western Australia waters any safer.

Shark attacks tend to occur in spates around the world. The Hawaiian island of Maui is experiencing one now; there have been eight attacks during the past year, two of them fatal.

But so far Hawaii has chosen to study the movements of tiger sharks, in an attempt to greater understand them, rather than go out and kill them.

And how will the Australia government look if another fatal attack occurs after it has removed, say, 10 of the large predators?

As any surfer knows, the only guarantee against being attacked is to stay out of the water, and very few surfers are willing to give up the sport they love.

Ellen D’Cruz, a regular surfer at Perth’s City Beach, is against the shark-killing measures and explained her reasoning to ABC:

“I want to be in the ocean, and I’m going into their home and I know that I would never want to kill them for it. That’s the risk you take when you go into the water. You know that’s their home and you can’t take that away from them.”

Actually, Australia seems to be trying to do just that.

