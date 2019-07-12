For extreme adventure enthusiasts, few destinations are more appealing than Australia. The massive country is the sixth largest in the world, and ranks as the biggest island on earth. As the oldest, flattest, and driest inhabited continent, it’s also considered a megadiverse country and offers a drastic range of landscapes and wildlife to experience.

So it should come as no surprise that Australia is a true paradise for adrenaline junkies everywhere. From epic exploits to unforgettable soft adventures, here are some of the most extraordinary activities to seek out during a trip Down Under.