1. Dive With Whale Sharks

A destination known for its underwater wonders, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has suffered the consequences of overtourism for decades. Instead, opt for a visit to Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia, where travelers have the rare chance to swim alongside majestic whale sharks in turquoise waters. The massive, spotted beauties start to arrive in Coral Bay during late February and migrate in groups to Ningaloo Reef from April through July. Book an excursion with Ningaloo Whalesharks, which supports responsible tourism practices, and is a proud recipient of the Advanced Ecotourism certification from Ecotourism Australia.