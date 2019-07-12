10. Quad Bike Through Sand Dunes

Not afraid to get a little sandy? Head straight to the Stockton Sand Dunes nestled within the Worimi Conservation Lands, a 4,200-hectare protected area in New South Wales that belongs to the Worimi people. The spectacular escape boasts the largest coastal-moving sand mass in the Southern Hemisphere. Here, dunes stretch along the coast for 15 miles, towering up to 100 feet high, shifting more than 10 feet each year. Book a quad biking excursion with Sand Dune Adventures, a tour operator owned and operated by the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and a member of Discover Aboriginal Experiences. Indiginous guides provide exclusive access to this adrenaline-pumping destination while sharing the rich cultural history of the region and its peoples.