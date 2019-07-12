11. Spot Wild Koalas and Kangaroos

Millions of people dream of venturing Down Under to get up close and personal with some of the fascinating species that call Australia home—such as wallabies, kangaroos, and koalas. But for an unparalleled wildlife experience, jump over to Kangaroo Island. The sun-drenched destination is just across Gulf St Vincent, about an hour-long flight from Adelaide in South Australia. Kangaroo Island Odyssey offers the best small-group tours led by seasoned local guides, like celebrated photographer Nikki Redman. Spend the day spotting sleeping koalas hidden in the treetops, behold a colony of Australian sea lions basking on white sand beaches, or discover mobs of kangaroos grazing for dinner as the sun sinks behind the horizon.