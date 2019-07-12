12. Zipline Through the World’s Oldest Rainforest

Unleash your inner Tarzan with a thrilling afternoon of jungle surfing in the Daintree Rainforest. Located on the northeast coast of Queensland (just above Mossman and Cairns), the Daintree is part of the largest continuous area of tropical rainforest on the Australian continent. It also ranks as the oldest in the world at approximately 180 million years (making it tens of millions of years older than the Amazon). Jungle Surfing Canopy Tours brings daring visitors into the beating heart of Daintree through a guided zipline experience, including multiple elevated platforms and the world’s first “Human Hamster Wheel” cable lift.