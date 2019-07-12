13. Trek Along the Three Capes Walk

Wayfarers won’t want to miss out on the recently opened Three Capes Walk, a 29-mile track that traces along some of Tasmania’s most awe-inspiring coastlines. World Heritage-listed Port Arthur Historic Site serves as the start and end point, with the 4-day trek including gravel pathways, timber boardwalks, and stone steps along the way. It’s an exhilarating experience that brings intrepid ramblers to plunging cliffs, sweeping overlooks, and dense rainforests teeming with biodiversity. Tasmania’s Parks and Wildlife Service finished construction of the Three Capes approximately three years ago, and it’s still widely under-the-radar for the international jet set (although locals can’t get enough).