14. Surf the Waves at Treachery Beach

Does a trip to Oz even count if you don’t partake in the country’s national pastime? Hang loose at Treachery Beach, tucked away in New South Wales. Although it’s been a beloved pilgrimage for generations of Australian surfers, it’s still one of the region’s best-kept secrets thanks to its hidden location and unsurfaced access road. Nicknamed “Treach,” the crescent-shaped stretch of beach offers hours of interrupted sets, killer swells, and groomed sandbanks that continue as far as the eye can see.