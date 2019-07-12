15. Retrace the Footprints of Dinosaurs

For anyone who grew up watching Jurassic Park and The Land Before Time, Broome is the ultimate bucket-list destination. Aspiring paleontologists can plan a trip to Gantheaume Point on Cable Beach in Western Australia for the unique experience of walking along 130-million-year-old dinosaur footprints―the largest in the world. The preserved set of ancient tracks includes evidence of 21 different identified dinosaur species, including the only trace of the stegosaurus in Australia. Time your visit during low tide for the best results.