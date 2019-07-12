2. Hike Through Kakadu National Park

The Northern Territory, aka Australia’s Top End, is a stirring expanse recognized for its Outback desert landscapes and rugged appeal. Some of its most iconic sites include the sandstone monolith Uluru, the red-rock domes of Kata Tjuta, Kings Canyon’s staggering cliffs, and an impressive collection of ancient Aboriginal rock art. For a once-in-a-lifetime visit, book a journey with MT Sobek to hike through the region’s famed UNESCO-listed Kakadu National Park. The nine-day journey is teeming with adventures, including sunset sails along crocodile-filled billabongs, treks through spectacular waterfalls and gorges, and camping beneath the starstudded evening sky.