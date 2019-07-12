3. Drive the Legendary Great Ocean Road

While a good old-fashioned road trip tends to conjure images of cruising down Route 66, Australia is home to some of the most scenic routes on the planet. The Great Ocean Road is one of them. Tracing more than 150 miles of pristine coastline, the drive covers the stunning southeast stretch of Victoria, Australia’s smallest mainland state. Connecting the cities of Torquay and Allansford, the epic escape includes dazzling seascapes, rambling bushland, and can’t-miss pit stops along the way, like the 12 Apostles limestone stacks and the Budj Bim National Heritage Landscape (one of the world’s largest and oldest aquaculture systems). Intrepid Travel offers plenty of Great Ocean Road itinerary options, but this six-day loop ticks all the boxes.