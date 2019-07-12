4. Go Canyoning in the Blue Mountains

It’s no secret that Sydney is one of the coolest cities in the world and serves as one of Australia’s top cultural hot spots. But don’t miss out on exploring the Blue Mountains, located about an hour and a half from the bustling capital of New South Wales. Bikers, hikers, and wildlife lovers flock to the region for its untamed, natural beauty and dramatic panoramic vistas. Here, thrill-seekers will find more than 900 slot canyons created by raging rivers that’ve carved paths through the sandstone plateau over millions of years. Book a heart-racing canyoning experience with High and Wild Australian Adventures, which combines climbing, cannon-balling, and abseiling through waterfalls and incredible mountainscapes.