5. Skydive Over Whitsundays

Looking for an unbeatable aerial adventure? If so, make a trip to Queensland, sprawling across the northeast corner of the continent. The destination offers some of Australia’s top skydiving experiences, but the best is from 15,000 feet over the Whitsundays, a chain of 74 (mostly uninhabited) islands. Climb into a plane with the trained experts of Skydive Australia to witness the breathtaking views from above. The jump includes a 60-second free fall, followed by seven minutes of unobstructed vistas overlooking the Great Barrier Reef before landing on Airlie Beach.