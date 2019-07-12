6. Discover an Underground City

Coober Pedy is probably one of the country’s weirder tourist attractions, but it’s worth a visit nonetheless. Tucked away in an Outback desert in the heart of South Australia, the town is known as the opal capital of the world. But what makes Coober Pedy unique is that most of it has been built entirely underground to avoid the scorching heat. Its otherworldly landscapes have also made it a popular film set for blockbusters like Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Here, houses, restaurants, museums, stores, and even churches are beneath the earth’s surface. Stay overnight (and underground) at the Desert Cave Hotel. Try to find treasure by fossicking for gemstones during a tour at Tom’s Working Opal Mine.