7. Mountain Bike at Maydena Bike Park

Channel your inner BMX pro by spending a day at the newly opened Maydena Bike Park. The gigantic gravity-focused mountain bike park offers more than 50 expansive trails that weave through Tasmania’s craggy wilderness, ranging from beginner-level to expert tracks. The park also offers a shuttle uplift service, sightseeing tours, bike hire, retail shop, café, bar, group skills sessions, and one-on-one coaching. It’s one of the best ways to get your heart racing while soaking in the majestic views of Tasmania’s Derwent Valley.