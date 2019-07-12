8. Eat and Drink Through Yarra Valley

Australia is a country that seriously knows how to eat and drink. Although each of its states offer their own spin on unique culinary adventures, Yarra Valley in Victoria is particularly popular among hungry tourists. Just outside of Melbourne, the Yarra Valley boasts an impressive collection of cellar doors, award-winning restaurants, and buzzworthy distilleries. Go for a gin tasting at Four Pillars, sip on world-class pinot noir at Innocent Bystander, or down a few inventive pints at the brand new Detour Brewery.