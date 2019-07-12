9. Ride Horizontal Falls

The Horizontal Falls have been described by famed naturalist David Attenborough as being “one of the greatest wonders of the natural world.” And after one visit, it isn’t hard to understand why. Also known as “The Horries,” this natural phenomenon is one of Western Australia’s most sought-after attractions, and has positioned The Kimberley as an adventurer’s oasis. The tidal waterfalls are located deep within Talbot Bay in the Buccaneer Archipelago, and are formed when huge volumes of water are forced through two narrow cliff passages, creating a series of swirling whitewater horizontal falls. Explore them by seaplane with an operator like Fly Broome, or cruise the rushing waves during a boat tour with Paradise Point Adventures.