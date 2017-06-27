Australian SUP Surfer Swaps Waves With Dolphins

South of Noosa on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, Keahi de Aboitiz can be found getting radical with some radical paddle partners. It’s not everyday you see SUP surfing so innovative, seamless and flowing, and even less often do we see it performed in the company of a lineup full of dolphins. What would you give to be the only human out in picture-perfect warm water waves with only the dolphins to keep you company? Some experiences are too special for a price tag…just ask Aboitiz.

Keahi de Aboitiz’s dreamy SUP foilboard surf session.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

