



The urgency of climate change can be overwhelming. All the data and information can make one paralized in passivity, not knowing exactly how to help or how to decrease damage. But having feelings is the first step. It means that you are aware. The next step is action and one of the best actions you can do is put your money where your mouth is – only buy products that don’t do harm. The new Climate Neutral certification is making that action easier for consumers.

“When consumers are going to the store and are choosing between two different companies and they see our label they will know that that company they see the label on is taking climate action seriously,” Brand and Communications Manager for Climate Neutral Caitlin Drown tells ASN.

Drown feels that Climate Neutral will help motivate to action in other areas of their life too.

“By making these steps as easy as possible, we are empowering consumers to think consciously about climate change,” she says. “It gets people to reflect about how their daily lives impact the environment, giving them more time to take other steps.”

Drown’s hopes are that consumers will ask “What else can I do and how can I get other people involved?”

Yet, Climate Neutral’s goal isn’t just about the consumers, because, of course, it has to start with brands. Climate Neutral’s certification calculator is as transparent as their goal. Four actions are taken by a company: measuring their carbon footprint to a unified standard, then the company has to reduce as much as they can. The rest of the footprint must be offset. Then the company can be certified and proudly wear the label.