Baby rhino tries to act grown up, charges amused safari tourists

In a feeble attempt to act grown up, a baby rhino faked charged a car full of safari tourists at the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park game reserve in South Africa.

The driver initially backed up but was hardly intimidated, and neither were the other occupants.

“We actually thought it was the cutest thing ever,” Brendon Arnesen, who captured video of the adorable encounter, told Caters News.

The baby rhino charged the car before turning around and running down the road toward another vehicle. It went back and forth between the two cars before wandering off.

All the while the baby rhino’s mother fed in the bushes alongside the road, minding her own business.

“Our only concern was that the mom would be protective over her newborn calf, but she was very relaxed and allowed the baby to play,” Arnesen said. “The baby was so inquisitive, and just wanted to run.”

Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park is the oldest proclaimed nature reserve in Africa, 170 miles north of Durban in central KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

“The game reserve allows you to do self-drive tours in your own vehicle, but the last thing that we had expected to see was a newly born, playful rhino!” Arnesen told Caters.

