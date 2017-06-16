Backyard Dream Session: SUP Surfing In Solitude on Oahu

What’s our most common dream?

A remote tropical island with a private, warm-water pointbreak and only our buddies to SUP surf with has got to take the cake.

If you’re used to paddling out in places like Southern California, Hossegor, Florida, the Gold Coast, Hawaii or just about any other SUP surfing hub—where the crowds are aplenty and the solitude seldom—we’re guessing you share that dream.

Luckily for us, glimpses of that dream can be realized without straying far from home. Case in point: this utopian SUP surf session held just offshore from Kailua on the east side of Oahu. Oahu, as we all know, is a surfing and SUP mecca with heavy lineups of intense crowds, locals and pros. But as these paddlers prove, there’s space for sanctuary among even the most chaotic SUP hubs if you know where to look.

The message we take away from this? Don’t be afraid to paddle off the beaten path. You may just stroke into the dream.

