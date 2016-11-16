Here’s an abstract number to get you fired up on traveling. We’ll be frank: this vid offers an excess of slow motion, and the standup paddle clips don’t show until around the two-minute mark, but the Balinese B-roll that colors the opening segment lends lots of insight into the nuances of traveling on Bali. And hey, the waves don’t look half-bad, either.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

