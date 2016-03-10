Baltimore officials planning dirt bike park to curb urban riding





In order to combat an increasing amount of fatalities caused by urban dirt biking on its city streets, Baltimore City Council members are considering a proposal to build a dirt bike park for riders within the city.

In the past year, three people have died and many more have been injured due to accidents caused by dirt bikers riding recklessly through crowded city streets. While police cracked down hard on the practice this summer, that crackdown ultimately proved fruitless.

Urban dirt bike riding is so ingrained in the fabric of Baltimore that the practice continues virtually unabated today, and many times police chases with dirt bikers within the city limits ended with catastrophic injury.

“The police come chase you, you break your neck and kill yourself and they laugh and ride away,” a rider with the 12 O’Clock Boys, an illegal group of urban dirt bike riders, told Baltimore’s CBS Local. “We need a place to ride.”

That willingness to compromise has led key city leaders to propose the creation of a task force to oversee the construction of a park to get riders off the streets and into a confined area.

“We’ve had more than one casualty riding a dirt bike in Baltimore and that’s one of the things a task force is going to address; what a dirt bike should be in Baltimore city and how to make a dirt bike legal in Baltimore city,” Councilman “Pete” Welch, who introduced the resolution to build the task force, told Baltimore’s WBFF.

“We want to make sure when we build it, that it’s right and it’s as attractive to our riders as it can be.”

And it’s not simply lawmakers and local riders who are calling for dirt bikers to get their own parks; individuals within the city who have lost loved ones to careless dirt bike accidents are hoping to see the park built.

“It feels like a win, even though we don’t have it yet. Just to have the communication of ‘let’s move this forward’ feels as though it’s a win,” local resident Lorren Hayman told WBFF.

Hayman lost her relative, 24-year-old Allison Blanding, last May when Blanding was struck in the head by the wheel of a dirt bike rider performing a wheelie.

“It’s a win for Allison, that’s what it would mean, that another family would not have to go through the same tragedy,” Hayman told Baltimore’s ABC2.

While a council hearing was held on the resolution on Wednesday night, Welch said no voting has occurred yet, as he wants to involve Baltimore dirt bikers in the process. There are still no specifics on funding, or where the park would be built, but Welch says he does hope to secure a temporary place for dirt bikers to ride safely by this summer while the task force looks for a more permanent home.

For more on the culture of dirt biking in Baltimore, check out the video below on local dirt biker and rapper Lil’ Chino and head over to TRANSWORLD MOTO.

