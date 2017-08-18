Bam Margera and others to appear on Vice’s new season of ‘Epicly Later’d’





“Epicly Later’d”, the renowned Vice video series by Patrick O’Dell that gives an in-depth look into the lives of the most legendary skateboarders, is going to be back for another season on September 6.

Having just released a trailer for the new season, we find that it will feature skaters Bam Margera, Spike Jonze, Chad Muska, Andrew Reynolds, Heath Kirchart, Andy Roy, Harmony Korine and Jason Dill.

Bam Margera in particular will be an interesting interview, as he has faced lots of adversity through the years and is finally living a clean life and expecting a baby. He’s also gotten back on his skateboard recently and seems extremely focused on turning things around for himself.

Hearing the life stories of other skaters like Chad Muska, Andy Roy, Heath Kirchart, and those who have transcended the skate world like Harmony Korine and Spike Jonze will certainly make for another great season of “Epicly Later’d”.

