Bam Margera and wife announce they are expecting their first child

On Monday — in a succinct Instagram post — skateboarder Bam Margera announced that he and his wife, Nicole Boyd, are expecting their first child.

Margera and Boyd were married back in 2013 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The announcement marks a huge moment for 37-year-old Margera, who, as we previously reported, is getting back to skateboarding after a severe substance-abuse problem caused the former star of the MTV series “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” to spend a half decade away from the sport.

Back in March, when he announced his sobriety and return to skateboarding in an interview with Jenkem, Margera told the magazine that he was living in Barcelona and concentrating all of his efforts on skating every day so as to avoid relapsing to alcoholic tendencies.

“In Barcelona I wake up and my mission is to skate all day,” Margera said at the time. “I know being in Spain is the best place for me right now to not drink.”

We wish all the best for Bam and his growing family.

