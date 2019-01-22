Are you thinking about joining Camp Bajan Blue in Barbados March 2-9 for a once-in-a-lifetime paddling experience? If you’re on the fence, we understand that you might have some questions. We asked our two highly experienced instructors, Casi Rynkowski and Anna Levesque, to answer some of the questions we’ve been fielding about the trip. They all lead to the same conclusion: you should definitely join us!

What if I’m not an expert paddler?

Camp Bajan Blue welcomes paddlers of all levels! We’re skilled in creating a supportive and fun environment for newbies to learn and grow, while also providing higher level instruction and guidance for more experienced paddlers. Come as you are and leave with greater confidence and skill!

What type of person comes on this trip?

Women of all ages, traveling solo or with a few friends, who:

a) Are up for adventure, learning, confidence building and fun.

b) Who already have a passion for paddling OR think they have a passion for paddling and want to find out.

c) Are ready to unplug for a week and give themselves a well-deserved active vacation.

BOOK NOW!

What if the weather isn’t perfect?

We can’t control the weather BUT March is one of the best months to visit Barbados. Typically the weather is drier and less humid from December through mid-April, and some say that good weather during this time is almost always guaranteed. Still, if we happen to have a rainy day chances are we’ll still be able to go out and paddle flatwater for those interested. Paddling in the rain can be fun and even relaxing if you’re prepared for it. If we must stay indoors (highly unlikely) we offer alternative dry-land classes such as yoga for paddling, fitness for paddling and paddle safety. We can also arrange indoor outings such as shopping.

What’s the deal with housing?

We’re so excited about our luxury beach house right on Brighton Beach overlooking that amazing blue water! It’s beautiful, comfortable and perfect for a week of relaxation, paddling and hang out time. Check out the photos!

Will it be relaxing?

Yes! It will be the perfect combination of activity and relaxation. If you’re already a paddler you know how wonderful it feels to relax and unwind after a great outing on the water. If you’re new to paddling you’ll discover that paddling enhances relaxation. Balancing adventure activity with delicious food and an inspiring ocean view sets the body and mind up for living in the present moment and letting everything else go.

What’s the deal with food?

Healthy, fresh and deliciously prepared food is part of the experience at Camp Bajan Blue. We’ll have a private chef preparing several of the dinners and lunches. We’ve reserved a few nights for exploring local flavors at our favorite island eateries and one night we’ll be serving dinner with an ocean view on a sunset dinner cruise. We’ll have a spread of healthy breakfast foods to choose from to fuel your morning. We cater to dietary restrictions.

Is there anything else I need to worry about?

The only thing you need to worry about is missing out on the opportunity to learn, paddle, build confidence, relax and make new friends while enjoying the sunshine and blue waters of the Caribbean! Join us!

RELATED

Book your spot

Five Reasons to Attend the Barbados Dream Retreat

Five Paddling Lessons for the New Year

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!