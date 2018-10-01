



A successful day of kayak fishing can be measured in a multitude of ways, or for that matter, a day of fishing in general. From simply making it back to the launch to landing your PB, the old saying, “a bad day of fishing is better than a good day of work” is always true in my opinion. When it comes to kayak bass fishing though, there’s a standard of measurement which is assessed in the total inches of your largest five fish. The holy grail of measurement is achieved when an angler can catch at or over 100 inches in a single day’s outing.

Avid kayak angler, youtuber and Texas Resident, Albert Vasquez has been on a streak of holy grail standard days this year. With multiple 100-inch-plus days on the water in 2018, it’s no wonder Vasquez hasn’t pondered the thought of throwing in the towel on paddle power for the dark side of fishing – running and gunning in a 250hp fiberglass fish-scaring machine. When asked — why kayak fishing? — Vasquez was quick to respond, “to me, kayak bass fishing is just SO MUCH more intimate and you can get to all the unexplored places you otherwise couldn’t in a bass boat, especially our Texas river systems. I started in a canoe when I was 16 years old back in 2008 and have since gone through multiple kayaks and wouldn’t change it one bit.”

This day of ‘yak fishing in particular was special in the respect that Vasquez and his compadre, Thomas had yet to fish this stretch of water. That said, one of the main thoughts that struck my mind was, what kind of preparation is put into fishing the unknown? A rule of thumb that we would both have to agree on after hearing his response, is to do your research ahead of time; “I tend to look up river runs on google maps and scope out the run days before to check the flow, structure on the water and watch the forecast to determine what baits I plan to fish on the day of.” On this outing, Vasquez’s efforts were rewarded with a holy grail of over 100.”

“Water clarity and vegetation was just right and I had a gut feeling,” says Vasquez when asked if there were any clear signs as to whether or not this would be a noteworthy day.

— To check out more of Vasquez’s days of Texas backwater fishing, subscribe to his YouTube, @iSnagTV where you can catch a new upload every Thursday. You can also find him on Instagram @Avasquez7 and his crew of Texas Kayak Anglers on Facebook @Lone Star River Riders

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!