Beachgoers barely escape sneaker wave near Coos Bay; ‘My God that’s huge’





Beachgoers checking out the surf at Charleston near Coos Bay, Oregon, were suddenly sent scurrying off the sand and onto higher ground to avoid getting pounded by a sneaker wave.

Steve Raplee, owner of the High Tide Café in Coos Bay, was among seven people, including a boy with his dog, that were caught by surprise.

“Uh-oh, time to go here,” Raplee said on the video before warning others with a shout of “Get out of the way!”

Raplee was taking a short break from cooking to videotape the waves up the street from his restaurant when the incident occurred, according to King 5 News.

“Whoa, that was scary,” Raplee said on the video. “That’s a big sneaker wave. My God, that’s huge. I just got out of the way. It would’ve taken anybody in its path … Everybody made it out.”

Earlier, King 5 News described another sneaker wave as a “mini tsunami” that washed ashore along Joe Creek near Pacific Beach in Washington.

The Oregonian reported that sneaker waves are a perennial concern along the Oregon coast and are not fully understood.

“When you get into the beach, especially when you get into complicated areas like the rocks, you can get feedback — the previous wave changes the condition for the next wave,” Oregon State University oceanographer Robert Holman told The Oregonian five years ago.

“If you had a previous wave that washed down at just the right time, that would reinforce the next wave. That can produce things that truly are dangerous and not expected.”

Such as the sneaker wave captured by Raplee.

