Bear cub battles inflatable flamingo in adorable backyard video





A Southern California family watched in awe this week as a playful bear cub appeared in its backyard and waged a prolonged battle against the family’s pink inflatable flamingo.

The adorable scene was captured on video from safely behind the sliding-glass door of the Liang family’s Arcadia home.

“No, no, no, no no – that’s our flamingo!” Eric Liang, the father, says as the skirmish begins.

The flamingo did not stand a chance, understandably, but it held air much longer than expected as the Liangs and their children kept wondering aloud whether their beloved pool toy was dead.

Viewers will note that momma bear was nearby. She can be seen entering and exiting the picture, presumably trying to coax her cub out of the yard.

But the cub, after first expressing curiosity about the children watching through the glass, is not going anywhere until its pink rubber playmate is thoroughly vanquished.

There are uneasy moments in the footage, when the children yell and aim toy weapons at momma bear, who clearly senses danger during these moments.

“Guys, do not do anything to spook the bear,” Eric Liang, the father, pleads in one of several warnings.

Ultimately, though, the cub deflates first the flamingo head, and then its body, and hauls the rubber carcass from the picture.

