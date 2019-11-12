



Sometimes an everyday item makes all the difference in the face of danger. On the latest episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, airing on Tuesday, November 12 at 10/9c on National Geographic, actor and comedian Joel McHale learned that lesson the hard way.

McHale and Grylls set out to explore the slot canyons of the Arizona desert. But when they were scaling down the side of one, things turned a little hairy. Grylls pulled out a seatbelt to scale down the side of the cliff, safely lowering the two of them down.

In this exclusive clip below, Grylls ties the seatbelt around a boulder, which allows Grylls to spot McHale as he makes his way down before following behind. Rocks crumbled alongside them as they slowly made their descent. And, of course, McHale employed some comedic relief, making a few quips to Grylls along the way.

McHale, who formerly played college football at the University of Washington, came into the episode with some major confidence before facing off with Mother Nature.

“Joel is such a bubbly, live-wire guy,” Grylls told Men’s Journal about the episode. “He started off with some bravado, but the wild humbles us all eventually. Pretty quickly he got a taste of what things are like out in the desert. He’s had an amazing journey in his life, and by the end of our trip, he was a different person than he was at the start. I came away thinking that he was an amazing person, and he handled himself well.”

Here’s a look at the clip:

Here’s an exclusive photo of the two at work from the episode:

