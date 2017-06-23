Bear trapped in rushing river gets an unusual helping hand

A cinnamon bear found itself trapped in an eddy in the middle of a rushing Salmon River in Idaho when tourists on a boat tour spotted the struggling bear.

“We thought he was a dog when we came up on him,” Liz Comer wrote on Instagram, as reported by KBOI in Boise. “He kept getting sucked under water.

“We thought he was a goner for sure because that river was no joke! I’ve never seen it this high!”

But the boat captain pulled off a slick move to save the bear, as seen in Comer’s video licensed with ViralHog:

“He was so tired and going under when we came up on him,” Comer wrote on Instagram. “He definitely wouldn’t have made it much longer, but the captain used the boat’s engines to push him out of currents and got him to land!”

The captain directed the boat engines toward the cinnamon bear and pushed it out of the eddy and into the rushing river where it scrambled onto shore and up the rocky hillside to safety.

Comer’s Instagram video shows the bear escaping the river more clearly:

Comer said the captain was “escorting the family” upriver on Father’s Day when the incident occurred on a river that was flowing 10- to 15-feet deeper than usual because of the heavy runoffs.

The bear was likely attempting to cross the river when it was quickly dragged into trouble by the “insanely strong” current. The incident is reminiscent of the bear a couple of weeks ago that accidentally got sucked down a waterfall in Yosemite while trying to cross Falls Creek, as GrindTV reported on June 9.

Both bears recovered nicely.

