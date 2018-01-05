How to Ride a SUP Foil | Lessons Learned

Ever since Kai Lenny introduced us to the magic of SUP foiling in 2016, the SUP world hasn’t been able to get enough. But while Lenny and other SUP pros make riding a foilboard look easy, learning to do it yourself presents a formidable challenge. Most first-timers spend more time face-planting and less time foiling during those early sessions.

As with most things worth doing, learning to SUP foil takes practice. To help smooth out the process, we enlisted San Francisco-based paddler and videographer Clay Schmitz (aka Clay Island) for a crash course. In this three-part skills tutorial, Schmitz talks us through the process of learning to SUP foil—the good, bad and ugly of it. Because it’s always easier learning from someone else’s mistakes instead of your own.

In Part Three, Schmitz reflects on his experience learning to SUP foiling and shares the insights he developed in the process. It’s great general knowledge for those interested in flying over the water on a SUP foil that will save you hours of frustration.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!