Beginner Tutorial | How to Catch Waves

For any beginner paddler, learning to catch waves on a SUP is easier said than done. Meanwhile, experienced paddlers can catch nearly any wave they want. So the question is, how do you bridge that gap? When it comes to learning new things nowadays, Youtube always seems like a good place to start. But to save you the hassle of trying to find the right video, we went ahead and did the work for you. This video provides a quick and easy lesson that clues paddlers in on the basics of catching a wave. It may only be one minute, but it may just save you lots of frustration in the lineup.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

