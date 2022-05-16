A Beginners Guide to Rafting and Adventure in West Virginia’s New River Gorge

This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Department of Tourism



The New River may be iconic, but it’s also a misnomer: It’s actually one of the oldest rivers on Earth. No one knows exactly when it started to trickle—estimates range from 10 to 360 million years ago—but over time, it’s carved a canyon through the Appalachian Mountains in southern West Virginia, creating New River Gorge.

Up to a thousand feet deep, lined by cliffs, covered in a lush forest, and protected by a series of parks—including the nation’s newest national park—the ancient river has created an outdoor playground unrivaled in the East, and one of the best warm-water rafting destinations in the country. But maybe most noteworthy of all is this region of West Virginia has the greatest density of whitewater paddling in the country.

“The rafting and kayaking brought me here,” says Haynes Mansfield, an avid paddler and marketing director at ACE Adventure Resort, a local rafting outfitter. “You can’t find the same variety and quality of paddling anywhere.”

Twenty years later, the paddling still excites him, but it’s everything else that keeps him here: over a thousand rock climbs, hundreds of miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, hunting and fishing, a growing local food and drink scene, and beautiful scenery.

Despite the diversity, whitewater rafting remains the main event in the New River Gorge region. The season extends from the beginning of April, when the rapids can be as powerful as the Grand Canyon, until September, when the wild Gauley River starts to flow. June until September is the sweet spot, says Chelsea Bricker, from Adventures on the Gorge, another raft outfitter and adventure resort.