Every day leading up to the 2022 Baja 1000 start on Friday, the chorus of echoes bouncing off the hills of Ensenada grows and grows as unrestricted engines roar down public streets before one of the world’s most grueling motorsports events. This year, I embedded with driver AJ Jones and his South Racing team for a full week as the 2022 Dakar Rally winners prepped for the race, then tagged along for over 30 hours of sleepless chase trucks, refueling stops, and DIY mechanical repairs.

Arriving at the hotel driveway where South Racing made home base, I immediately found myself immersed in a melange of English mixed with Portuguese, interspersed with the clink of tools, ratcheting sockets, electric drills, and the occasional blast of the world’s loudest horn. Properly prepping a pair of Can-Am Maverick X3 UTVs requires more than a week, so Jones, his father Jesse, Brazilian co-driver Gustavo Gugelmin, and Portuguese mechanic Dany Duarte arrived 10 full days before the start of the race to pre-run the half-course that Jones and Gugelmin would soon drive at full pace.

South Racing tapped fellow Can-Am factory driver Rodrigo Ampudio to handle the rest of the 2022 Baja 1000 828.25-mile course, a loop that starts and ends in Ensenada after weaving through some of Baja’s most brutal terrain—in contrast to the better known sprint from Ensenada to La Paz. The plan, at least on paper, put Ampudio behind the wheel first, starting the race in Ensenada then handing the reins over to Jones and Gugelmin just off Highway 5 at mile 200, before taking over once again at mile 475 for another stint. Jones and Gugelmin would then finish off the race’s 150 miles the next morning.

All told, significantly more than half of South Racing’s two stints behind the wheel would, if all went according to that plan, occur at night. But darkness only exacerbates the rate of attrition at Baja, so much of the week’s prep involved late-night pre-running tests of lighting setups, digital GPS screens, and solutions for any conceivable mechanical problems. The second Can-Am, meanwhile, received everything necessary in the case of any off-roading expeditions required to rescue the first.