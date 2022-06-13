Best Motorcycle Training Course Tips for Riding Your ADV Bike on Dirt

So, you bought an adventure motorcycle. Sales of ADVs (also called dual sport or adventure bikes) were up 46 percent in 2020 vs. 2019, and 18.6 percent in 2021. The moto industry will tell you that the latter figure would be a lot higher, but it’s been impossible to build ADV bikes fast enough, because motorcycle makers haven’t had to ramp up production this steeply in over a decade—and, yes, parts, supply chain, and distribution issues have plagued this industry, too. Tangent aside, this means you need a motorcycle training course to stay safe while on-pavement and off.

What Is an ADV Bike?

ADV bikes have knobby tires; greater ground clearance; and a cockpit that’s configured for an upright riding position, where your arms are bent and your core and legs can stay engaged as you ride (vs., say, the “chopper” rider’s stance of high arms and outstretched legs). All of these ingredients mean the bike is ready to rock, at the very least, on dirt roads, and maybe on lumpy trails, too. Thing is, motorcycles, just like cars, handle exceptionally different off-pavement vs. on it. And unlike a car, you’re not surrounded by thousands of pounds of metal and airbags in case you do something unintended. The right response to this reality is simple: find a motorcycle training course near you.

Just like with every other sport you’ve learned as an adult—from learning to lift properly with a personal trainer to deciding it would be fun to learn how to ski or surf—the pros know what you don’t. The hack for riding is just like the hack for all other skills. Go back to school!

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation just inaugurated an Adventure Bike Ridercourse, a $175-$400 lesson plan that’s being taught in 12 states nationwide. We attended a class in Alpharetta, Georgia, which is the American HQ of Honda as well. While the one-day course won’t cure you of every bad habit you might have from lazily plying the street, it can teach you to ride with way more confidence off-pavement. Reducing your fear factor is what you need to let you and your bike reach full potential. Here are three key lessons we learned during our motorcycle training course. This only scratches the surface, but they should give you an idea of what to add to your toolkit to improve your confidence and safety.