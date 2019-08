10K @ 10,000 Feet More Info

We’ll let you in on a secret that locals already know: Vail isn’t just a place for skiing. Here, runners head to the iconic ski resort to explore some of the area’s most scenic trails, climb up to nearly 11,000 feet, and score amazing views of the Gore Range and Mount Holy Cross. There’s also a 5K event if you’re looking for something shorter.

Date: August 24

Location: Vail, Colorado