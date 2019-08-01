Breck Epic More Info

If you’ve only visited Colorado to ski in the winter, you’re missing out—it’s a great adventure destination year-round. Take the Breck Epic for example: It’s a six-day mountain bike race held in gorgeous backcountry around Breckenridge, one of our favorite mountain towns. You’ll ride over 220 miles and cover about 40,000 feet of vertical on winding trails through the Rockies, or you can opt for the shorter three-day “Epic-curious” event.

Date: August 11-16

Location: Breckenridge, Colorado