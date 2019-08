Change Your Latitude More Info

If you can handle some chilly water (temps are usually in the upper 50s), head to Sitka, Alaska for the Change Your Latitude swim race, one of the northernmost open water swim events in the world. There are three distances to choose from—10K, 6.6K, and 3.3K—and you can race solo or on a relay team.

Date: August 11

Location: Sitka, Alaska