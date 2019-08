This event is a trail runner’s dream. It comprises three days of races in the Canadian Rockies, and there’s something here to challenge any athlete. Distances range from the ”Vertical Kilometer” (1,000 meters of elevation gain in less than five kilometers) to the 113-kilometer “Eat-Run-Sleep” event on Saturday, where competitors will cover a dizzying 6,000 meters of vertical gain over the course of the race.

When: September 20-22

Where: Golden, Canada